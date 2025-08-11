Dolphin Drilling Makes £2 Mln Payment Toward £14.2 Mln Tax Liability

(RTTNews) - Dolphin Drilling AS (DDRIL.OL) Monday said it has paid £2 million to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs as part of settling a historic corporation tax liability totaling about £14.2 million.

The payment follows the UK Supreme Court's June 24 decision dismissing an appeal by subsidiary Dolphin Drilling Limited. The company said discussions with HMRC are ongoing, and it will provide further updates on any material developments.

The company also reports that DDL continues to engage in further discussions in respect of the settlement of the remaining balance of the said liability, and confirms that any material developments shall be the subject of separate updates to the market.

Dolphin Drilling is an Oslo-listed, Aberdeen-headquartered company that owns and operates a fleet of harsh environment mid-water & deep-water semisubmersible drilling rigs, capable of working worldwide.

