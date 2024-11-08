Dolphin Capital Investors’ Strategic Moves Amidst Challenges

Dolphin Capital Investors (GB:DCI) has released an update.

Dolphin Capital Investors (DCI) is navigating a complex transition, moving its headquarters from the British Virgin Islands to Guernsey, while dealing with legal disputes following the termination of its former investment manager, DCP. The company’s focus remains on asset sales and project developments, such as the Kilada Project in Greece, which has progressed despite management challenges, and the Livka Bay sale in Croatia. DCI’s strategic moves aim to stabilize operations and optimize asset value amid ongoing litigation.

