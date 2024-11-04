Dolphin Capital Investors to Add New Board Member

Dolphin Capital Investors (GB:DCI) has released an update.

Dolphin Capital Investors (DCI) is set to welcome Mr. Gerasimos Efthimiatos as a non-executive director, following a request from its largest shareholder, Almitas Capital LLC, which holds a 19.95% stake. This strategic addition, effective from November 15, 2024, is expected to enhance the board’s expertise as the company continues its growth trajectory.

For further insights into GB:DCI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.