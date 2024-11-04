News & Insights

Dolphin Capital Investors to Add New Board Member

November 04, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Dolphin Capital Investors (GB:DCI) has released an update.

Dolphin Capital Investors (DCI) is set to welcome Mr. Gerasimos Efthimiatos as a non-executive director, following a request from its largest shareholder, Almitas Capital LLC, which holds a 19.95% stake. This strategic addition, effective from November 15, 2024, is expected to enhance the board’s expertise as the company continues its growth trajectory.

