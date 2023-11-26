Dolly Varden Silver (DOLLF) Price Target Increased by 8.47% to 1.17

The average one-year price target for Dolly Varden Silver (OTC:DOLLF) has been revised to 1.17 / share. This is an increase of 8.47% from the prior estimate of 1.08 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.77 to a high of 1.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.99% from the latest reported closing price of 0.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dolly Varden Silver. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOLLF is 0.78%, a decrease of 31.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 25,806K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 17,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 3,143K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,106K shares, representing a decrease of 94.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOLLF by 56.87% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 2,903K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 97.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOLLF by 2,552.79% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 2,750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares, representing a decrease of 18.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOLLF by 26.48% over the last quarter.

GRZZ - Grizzle Growth ETF holds 7K shares.

