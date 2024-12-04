Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Posts Results and Plans Expansion

While the dollar store trade in the U.S. is on shaky ground, the same cannot be said for neighboring Canada. But despite a solid earnings report and an outlook that includes expansion plans, shares of Canadian dollar store Dollarama (TSE:DOL) are down 6%.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dollarama posted increases in both sales and earnings for the third quarter. Net sales rose 5.7% year-over-year, reaching C$1.56 billion. Meanwhile, earnings per share (EPS) rose from C$0.92 to C$0.98. Unfortunately, Dollarama’s results were in line with analyst estimates, sending the stock lower.

The big draw for Dollarama remains discount shopping. With the Canadian consumer under fire from a weak economy, buying on the cheap is proving popular. Customers are shopping at Dollarama for everything from home décor to toys, everything that makes the year-end holidays special.

Expansion Plans

Further good news for Dollarama emerged with its guidance. The company expects a major expansion, planning to hit 2,200 stores throughout Canada by 2034. In aid of that, Dollarama is spending $46.7 million on land in Calgary, Alberta where it will build a new warehouse and distribution center to help supply its network of stores.

Interestingly, Dollarama’s earlier projections also called for expansion, as it planned to open 2,000 stores by 2031. Both numbers represent a substantial uptick, as Dollarama currently has 1,541 locations nationwide in Canada.

Is Dollarama a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Dollarama stock based on six Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 40.81% rally in its share price over the past year, the average Dollarama price target of C$152.62 per share implies 9.24% upside potential.

See more TSE:DOL analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.