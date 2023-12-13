News & Insights

Dollarama raises annual sales forecast on steady demand for discounted goods

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

December 13, 2023 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Annett Mary Manoj for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Dollarama DOL.TO lifted its annual sales forecast on Wednesday, encouraged by strong demand for its household essentials and groceries as inflation-hit consumers turned to discount stores.

The discount store operator now expects comparable store sales growth of 11% to 12% for fiscal 2024, up from the 10% to 11% range estimated previously.

