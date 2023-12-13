Dollarama raises annual sales forecast on steady demand for discounted goods

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Dollarama DOL.TO lifted its annual sales forecast on Wednesday, encouraged by strong demand for its household essentials and groceries as inflation-hit consumers turned to discount stores.

The discount store operator now expects comparable store sales growth of 11% to 12% for fiscal 2024, up from the 10% to 11% range estimated previously.

(Reporting by Annett Mary Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((AnnettMary.Manoj@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.