Dollarama quarterly sales jump 11% on strong demand

Canadian discount retailer Dollarama Inc posted an 11% increase in quarterly sales on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for household essentials and seasonal items such as home decorations over the holiday season.

Sales rose to C$1.22 billion ($977.64 million) in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from C$1.10 billion a year earlier, in line with analysts' average estimate, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 1.2479 Canadian dollars)

