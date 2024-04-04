Dollarama Q4 Net Income Rises; Comps. Up 8.7%

(RTTNews) - Dollarama Inc. reported net earnings of C$323.8 million, or C$1.15 per common share, in the fourth quarter, compared to C$261.3 million, or C$0.91 per common share, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$1.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the fourth quarter increased by 11.3% to C$1.64 billion. Comparable store sales for the fourth quarter increased by 8.7%. Analysts on average had estimated C$1.61 billion in revenue.

"Looking ahead to Fiscal 2025, we expect to generate strong comparable store sales growth of between 3.5% to 4.5%, over and above an exceptional two years of double-digit growth," said Neil Rossy, President and CEO of Dollarama.

