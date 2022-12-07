Dollarama Q3 Profit Rises; Comps. Up 10.8%

(RTTNews) - Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) reported that its third quarter net earnings per common share increased by 14.8% to C$0.70 from C$0.61, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.70, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. EBITDA increased by 11.3% to C$386.2 million.

Third quarter sales increased by 14.9% to C$1.29 billion. Analysts on average had estimated C$1.23 billion in revenue. Comparable store sales increased 10.8%, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2023, the Corporation has increased its comparable store sales growth assumption to the range of 9.5% and 10.5% from a range of 6.5% to 7.5%. The Corporation has narrowed its annual gross margin as a percentage of sales to a range of 43.1% to 43.6% from a range of 42.9% to 43.9%.

The Board has approved a quarterly cash dividend for holders of common shares of C$0.0553 per common share. This dividend is payable on February 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 6, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.