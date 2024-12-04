Dollarama Q2 EPS Meets Estimates, But Sales Miss; Backs FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Canadian value retailer Dollarama, Inc. (DOL.TO) reported Wednesday that net earnings for the third quarter increased to $275.81 million or $0.98 per share from $261.06 million or $0.92 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter increased 5.7 percent to 1.56 billion from $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable store sales growth was 3.3 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect comparable store sales growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent and net new store openings of 60 to 70.

The Corporation also announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend for holders of common shares of $0.092 per common share, payable on February 7, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

