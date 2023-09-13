Dollarama Q2 Earnings, Revenues Rise, Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO), a chain of dollar stores, on Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter, both above market estimates.

Quarterly earnings increased to C$245.8 million or C$0.86 per share from C$193.5 million or C$0.66 per share last year.

On average, eleven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenue grew 19.6 percent to C$1.46 billion from C$1.22 billion of the previous year, driven by growth in the total number of stores over the past 12 months and increased comparable store sales.

The Street estimate for revenue is C$1.4 billion.

Comparable store sales increased 15.5 percent, mainly on higher sales across the company's product categories, including continued higher than historical demand for consumables.

On Tuesday, shares of Dollarama closed at C$89.36 up 0.80% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

