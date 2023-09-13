News & Insights

Markets

Dollarama Q2 Earnings, Revenues Rise, Beat Estimates

September 13, 2023 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO), a chain of dollar stores, on Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter, both above market estimates.

Quarterly earnings increased to C$245.8 million or C$0.86 per share from C$193.5 million or C$0.66 per share last year.

On average, eleven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenue grew 19.6 percent to C$1.46 billion from C$1.22 billion of the previous year, driven by growth in the total number of stores over the past 12 months and increased comparable store sales.

The Street estimate for revenue is C$1.4 billion.

Comparable store sales increased 15.5 percent, mainly on higher sales across the company's product categories, including continued higher than historical demand for consumables.

On Tuesday, shares of Dollarama closed at C$89.36 up 0.80% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.