Dollarama Prices Offering Of $600 Mln Of 3.850% Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 16, 2030

(RTTNews) - Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) announced that it has priced an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 3.850% senior unsecured notes due December 16, 2030.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 16, 2025.

The Notes will be issued at par for aggregate gross proceeds of $600 million and will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.850% per annum, payable semi-annually, until maturity on the 16th day of June and December of each year, commencing on December 16, 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay the $250 million aggregate principal amount of the Corporation's outstanding 5.084% senior unsecured notes due October 27, 2025 which will be repaid in full at maturity, and for general corporate purposes.

