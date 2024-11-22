Dollarama price target raised to C$154 from C$147 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Dollarama (DLMAF) to C$154 from C$147 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DLMAF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.