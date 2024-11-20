Dollarama price target raised to C$149 from C$143 at National Bank

National Bank raised the firm’s price target on Dollarama (DLMAF) to C$149 from C$143 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm removed Dollarama from its Top Pick list following strong share price appreciation year-to-date.

