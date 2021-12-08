US Markets
DOL

Dollarama posts higher quarterly sales

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Dollarama Inc reported a 5.5% rise in third-quarter sales on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for Halloween decorations and candy.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc DOL.TO reported a 5.5% rise in third-quarter sales on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for Halloween decorations and candy.

The discount store operator's total sales rose to C$1.12 billion ($887.76 million) in the quarter, from C$1.06 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2616 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOL AMZN DG GPS JWN WMT DLTR

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular