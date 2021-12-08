Dollarama posts higher quarterly sales

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc DOL.TO reported a 5.5% rise in third-quarter sales on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for Halloween decorations and candy.

The discount store operator's total sales rose to C$1.12 billion ($887.76 million) in the quarter, from C$1.06 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2616 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

