Dollarama misses sales estimates on hit from COVID-19 restrictions

Adds net income, background

June 9 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc DOL.TO missed quarterly sales estimates on Wednesday, as the discount store chain reeled from fresh restrictions in certain Canadian provinces due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Provincial governments in Canada reintroduced stringent curbs in April, including in-store capacity limits and a temporary ban on the sale of discretionary goods, slowing the momentum Dollarama saw in the first two months of the quarter ended May 2.

The curbs meant several Canadian stores had to shift focus to selling lower-margin products, including groceries and cleaning products, from higher-margin seasonal items.

Sales rose to C$954.2 million ($789.97 million) in the first quarter, from C$844.8 million a year earlier, but fell short of a Refinitiv IBES estimate of C$963 million.

Net earnings rose to C$113.6 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, from C$86.1 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2079 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.