US Markets
DOL

Dollarama lifts annual sales forecast on strong demand for cheaper grocery

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

December 07, 2022 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc DOL.TO raised its full-year same-store sales forecast on Wednesday, as the Canadian discount store chain benefited from inflation-weary consumers shopping at its stores in search of cheaper groceries and household supplies.

The discount store operator said it now expects comparable store-sales growth between 9.5% and 10.5% for fiscal 2023, up from the 6.5% to 7.5% range estimated previously.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.