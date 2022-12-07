Dollarama lifts annual sales forecast on strong demand for cheaper grocery

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc DOL.TO raised its full-year same-store sales forecast on Wednesday, as the Canadian discount store chain benefited from inflation-weary consumers shopping at its stores in search of cheaper groceries and household supplies.

The discount store operator said it now expects comparable store-sales growth between 9.5% and 10.5% for fiscal 2023, up from the 6.5% to 7.5% range estimated previously.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

