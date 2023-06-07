Dollarama Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollarama Inc. (DLMAF.OB) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$179.873 million, or C$0.63 per share. This compares with C$145.502 million, or C$0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to C$1.294 billion from C$1.072 billion last year.

Dollarama Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$179.873 Mln. vs. C$145.502 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.63 vs. C$0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.59 -Revenue (Q1): C$1.294 Bln vs. C$1.072 Bln last year.

