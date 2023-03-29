Dollarama Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollarama Inc. (DLMAF.OB) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$261.288 million, or C$0.91 per share. This compares with C$219.966 million, or C$0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to C$1.473 billion from C$1.224 billion last year.

Dollarama Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$261.288 Mln. vs. C$219.966 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.91 vs. C$0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.85 -Revenue (Q4): C$1.473 Bln vs. C$1.224 Bln last year.

