Dollarama Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

August 27, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$321.498 million, or C$1.16 per share. This compares with C$285.942 million, or C$1.02 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to C$1.723 billion from C$1.563 billion last year.

Dollarama Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$321.498 Mln. vs. C$285.942 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.16 vs. C$1.02 last year. -Revenue: C$1.723 Bln vs. C$1.563 Bln last year.

This increase in revenue was driven by growth in the total number of stores over the past 12 months (from 1,583 on July 28, 2024, to 2,060 on August 3, 2025), including the contribution since the acquisition of TRS of 395 stores in Australia, which generated C$25.7 million of sales for the Australian segment during the post-acquisition period, and comparable store sales growth in Canada.

The company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.1058 per share on November 7, to shareholders of record as of October 10.

RTTNews
