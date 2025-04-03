Dollarama Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Dollarama Inc. (DLMAF.OB) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $390.95 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $323.77 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $1.881 billion from $1.639 billion last year.

Dollarama Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $390.95 Mln. vs. $323.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $1.881 Bln vs. $1.639 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.