Dollarama Fiscal Q1 Earnings Call Sticks With Growth Plan

Dollarama Inc. (DLMAF) used its fiscal first-quarter 2027 call to deliver a steady message: Canadian demand remains solid and management is not changing course on growth, margins or international expansion.

The call mattered less for the headline beat than for what executives reaffirmed on guidance, Australia, supply-chain costs and newer markets.

Dollarama Keeps Canada at the Center

President and CEO Neil Rossy said the company’s value proposition continued to resonate as consumers stayed focused on affordability and everyday value. Rossy tied Canada’s 5.6% comparable-store sales gain to both traffic and basket growth.

Management also pointed to store expansion. Dollarama opened 28 net new Canadian stores in the quarter and said it remains on track to open 60 to 70 net new stores in fiscal 2027.

That backdrop supported a modest beat against Wall Street expectations. DLMAF reported earnings of 77 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. Revenues of $1.35 billion also topped the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.

DLMAF Holds the Full-Year Line

CFO Patrick Bui said the company’s fiscal 2027 assumptions for Canada remain unchanged. Management kept its outlook for comparable-store sales growth at 3% to 4%, gross margin at 45% to 45.5%, and SG&A at 14.1% to 14.6% of sales.

The unchanged outlook stood out because Bui paired it with a cautious read on consumers. He said confidence appears to be weakening even as inflation and higher everyday costs keep value shopping relevant.

Bui also noted that fiscal first-quarter demand reflected a rebound after weather-related disruptions in the prior quarter. That helped explain why management reaffirmed rather than raised its targets.

Dollarama Leans on Flexibility

Rossy and Bui both acknowledged that global supply chain and cost pressures remain risks. Management tied those pressures to geopolitics, raw materials and transportation costs.

Their answer was not to change targets, but to stress the company’s operating tools. Rossy said direct sourcing, pricing discipline and the multi-price-point model give Dollarama room to offset part of the pressure.

A Desjardins analyst’s question brought more detail. Bui said that the fiscal first quarter benefited from scale and a smoother logistics environment, but he expects fuel and supply-chain costs to build later in the year.

DLMAF Treats Australia as a Reset

Australia remained a major focus because it is still a transformation story rather than a near-term profit engine. Rossy said the first Dollarama-sourced products only began reaching shelves after quarter-end and will be rolled out gradually.

The company renovated 13 stores and opened eight net new stores in Australia during the quarter. By quarter-end, 28 of 410 locations were operating with Dollarama’s layout and fixtures, though they still carry the legacy banner.

Questions from TD Cowen, Bernstein and Wells Fargo showed where investors are pressing. Management said rebannering will follow when stores reflect Dollarama’s value proposition, inventory transitions are being managed carefully and the Australian outlook remains in line with last quarter’s plan.

Dollarama Sees More Runway in Dollarcity

Latin America was framed as a steadier growth contributor. Bui said Dollarcity continued to post strong trends, supported by same-store sales and network expansion across established markets.

Dollarcity net earnings rose 27.1% to $51.2 million in the quarter. Management also said Mexico remains in investment mode through fiscal 2027, with a $4.3 million loss tied to that ramp-up.

A CIBC analyst asked about the lack of Mexico openings in the quarter. Bui said that reflected pipeline timing rather than any strategic slowdown, and management added that two more stores opened early in the fiscal second quarter.

DLMAF Balances Expansion and Returns

Capital allocation was another clear theme. Rossy said work on the Western Canada logistics hub remains on budget and on schedule, with the facility expected to be fully operational by the end of calendar 2027.

Bui also underscored shareholder returns. Dollarama repurchased nearly 2 million shares for $339.1 million in the quarter and approved a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share.

The broader tone was disciplined. Management presented a business still funding growth and infrastructure while leaning on Canada’s resilience and watching costs closely.

DLMAF’s Zacks Signals Stay Cautious

DLMAF carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), with a Value Score of F, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of D. That profile points to strong growth characteristics, but weak value and momentum readings.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Within the Zacks framework, the rank carries more weight than the Style Scores. That leaves the stock with a cautious near-term signal and the rank can still change as earnings estimate revisions move after the quarter.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollarama Inc. (DLMAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.