Dollarama downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank

National Bank downgraded Dollarama (DLMAF) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a C$149 price target The firm continues to hold a positive medium-term view on the company’s shares given its defensive growth orientation supported by strong cash flows, a solid balance sheet and resilient sales performance, and believes that Dollarama’s international growth will become increasingly important, the analyst tells investors in a research note. National Bank adds however that given the stock’s premium valuation, difficult compares, and significant capital outlay over the medium term, it expects the share price to be range-bound until its same-store sales growth returns to historical levels.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DLMAF:
- Dollarama Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Expansion Plans
- Is DLMAF a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Dollarama price target raised to C$160 from C$147 at RBC Capital
- Dollarama price target raised to C$154 from C$147 at BMO Capital
- Dollarama price target raised to C$149 from C$143 at National Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.