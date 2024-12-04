News & Insights

Stocks

Dollarama downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank

December 04, 2024 — 09:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

National Bank downgraded Dollarama (DLMAF) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a C$149 price target The firm continues to hold a positive medium-term view on the company’s shares given its defensive growth orientation supported by strong cash flows, a solid balance sheet and resilient sales performance, and believes that Dollarama’s international growth will become increasingly important, the analyst tells investors in a research note. National Bank adds however that given the stock’s premium valuation, difficult compares, and significant capital outlay over the medium term, it expects the share price to be range-bound until its same-store sales growth returns to historical levels.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DLMAF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLMAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.