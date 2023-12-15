Dollarama (DLMAF) Price Target Increased by 6.44% to 79.23

The average one-year price target for Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) has been revised to 79.23 / share. This is an increase of 6.44% from the prior estimate of 74.44 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.80 to a high of 89.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.13% from the latest reported closing price of 72.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollarama. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 9.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLMAF is 0.49%, an increase of 14.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 35,507K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,010K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,626K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLMAF by 2.12% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 2,856K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,182K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLMAF by 7.60% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,066K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLMAF by 0.08% over the last quarter.

