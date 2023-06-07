Dollarama beats sales estimates on strong demand

June 7 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc DOL.TO beat market expectations for quarterly sales on Wednesday, as more inflation-hit Canadians turn to discount stores for cheaper groceries and household supplies.

The company's sales rose to C$1.29 billion ($964 million) in the first quarter, from C$1.07 billion a year earlier, compared with analysts' average estimate of C$1.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3382 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum and Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.