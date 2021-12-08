US Markets
DOL

Dollarama beats profit estimates on Halloween spending boost

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Dollarama Inc beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit on Wednesday as the discount store operator benefited from strong demand for its higher-margin seasonal products, such as Halloween decorations and candy.

Compares with estimates, adds background

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc DOL.TO beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit on Wednesday as the discount store operator benefited from strong demand for its higher-margin seasonal products, such as Halloween decorations and candy.

Customers have started spending on decor and party supplies as a majority of the Canadian population is vaccinated, allowing get-togethers and social events to take place.

Total sales rose to C$1.12 billion ($887.76 million) in the quarter, from C$1.06 billion a year earlier, Dollarama said.

The company's net income rose to C$183.4 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$161.9 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 57 Canadian cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 1.2616 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOL

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular