Dollar wobbles as decent U.S. data tempers safe-haven demand

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

The dollar retreated on Wednesday in choppy trading, as generally solid U.S. economic data and improving European numbers diminished its appeal as a safe haven, though the currency's outlook remained upbeat given renewed risks posed by the novel coronavirus.

    * ADP jobs report in June shows hiring
    * U.S. manufacturing data rises
    * Fed minutes reiterates downbeat U.S. outlook
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Wednesday in choppy trading, as generally solid
U.S. economic data and improving European numbers diminished its appeal as a safe haven, though the
currency's outlook remained upbeat given renewed risks posed by the novel coronavirus.
    The greenback kicked off the third quarter with a decline against currencies that perform well in
times of risk appetite such as the Australian, New Zealand, and Canadian dollars. It also fell against the
euro and sterling.
    Analysts said the dollar could still gain, with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the potential for
renewed lockdowns in U.S. states deemed hot spots.
    "In a service economy like the U.S., those that generate the highest number of jobs are in the
high-contact businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters, and exhibition parks, which I think will come
to a grinding halt," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York. 
    "There's a significant risk of reclosing some of the states. There's still a lot of risk-off flows,
and the dollar could be the beneficiary of those flows," he added.    
    Also on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its last policy meeting and said the
U.S. economic outlook remains highly uncertain and reiterated that a full economic recovery hinges on the
virus being under control. [nW1N2DS004]
    The dollar briefly extended losses against the yen and euro after the minutes.
    "The minutes underlined the message from the economic projections that officials are fairly downbeat
about the economic outlook," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.
    The dollar, meanwhile, reacted little to the ADP National Employment Report, which showed June private
payrolls increased by 2.369 million jobs. Data for May was revised upward to show payrolls surging 3.065
million, tracking a surprise rebound in job reported by the government, instead of tumbling 2.76 million
as previously estimated. [nL1N2E80OL]
    The dollar did lose ground as a safe haven, after U.S. manufacturing data showed a reading of 52.6,
suggesting an expansion for the month of June. [nL1N2E80OL]
    In Europe, IHS Markit's final euro zone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index moved closer to the
50 mark separating growth from contraction in June. [nL8N2E731E] [nL4N2E8226]
    In afternoon trading, the dollar was down 0.3% against a basket of currencies <=USD> at 97.15.
    Although the dollar has acted as a haven currency for much of the pandemic, U.S. fundamentals have
also played a major role, meaning it can appreciate on better-than-expected data. [nL8N2E71XI]
    Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.4% to 107.47 yen <JPY=EBS>. Analysts said the yen's rise was safe
haven-related given declining stock markets, especially in Asia.
    The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.2% to $1.1248 <EUR=EBS>. The currency rallied 6% against the dollar in May
and early June.
    The Australian <AUD=D3> and New Zealand dollars <NZD=D3> both rose against the greenback.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 3:28PM (1928 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1250        $1.1231     +0.17%         +0.36%      +1.1274     +1.1186
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        107.4600       107.9200    -0.43%         -1.29%      +108.1600   +107.3700
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     120.92         121.22      -0.25%         -0.84%      +121.4700   +120.2700
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9459         0.9471      -0.13%         -2.26%      +0.9493     +0.9445
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.2480         1.2399      +0.65%         -5.88%      +1.2490     +1.2360
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.3581         1.3573      +0.06%         +4.58%      +1.3601     +1.3545
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.6918         0.6902      +0.23%         -1.47%      +0.6943     +0.6878
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0644         1.0641      +0.03%         -1.92%      +1.0661     +1.0613
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.9013         0.9057      -0.49%         +6.61%      +0.9079     +0.9015
 NZ               NZD=        0.6476         0.6452      +0.37%         -3.86%      +0.6489     +0.6441
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        9.5167         9.6150      -1.02%         +8.41%      +9.6367     +9.5081
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     10.7057        10.8110     -0.97%         +8.82%      +10.8280    +10.6990
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        9.3029         9.3188      +0.01%         -0.48%      +9.3771     +9.2862
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.4710        10.4699     +0.01%         +0.02%      +10.5007    +10.4467
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio)
 ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging:
rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

