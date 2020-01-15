Dollar weaker before U.S.-China trade deal signing

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against the euro and the yen on Wednesday before the United States and China were due to sign a deal to de-escalate their trade war.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will sign an initial trade deal that aims to vastly increase Chinese purchases of U.S. manufactured products, agricultural goods, energy and services.

However, the United States will maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a trade agreement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

“In terms of the market impact I think its largely priced in…markets are starting to look at what stage two would look like,” said Vassili Serebriakov, an fx strategist at UBS in New York.

The euro EUR= gained 0.26% against the greenback to $1.1156. The dollar dropped 0.14% against the yen JPY= to 109.82, after the Japanese currency on Tuesday hit its weakest level since May at 110.20.

Sterling GBP= was little changed, retracing losses after weakening when data showed UK inflation rose at its slowest in three years, feeding expectations the Bank of England would cut rates in January.

“Directionally the market expected some weakness, but probably the magnitude surprised,” Serebriakov said.

The Swiss franc CHF= gained to its strongest against the dollar in over a year, and its highest against the euro EURCHF= in almost three years, after the United States on Monday added Switzerland to its watchlist of currency manipulators.

Analysts said the inclusion could discourage the Swiss National Bank (SNB) from intervening to try to limit further appreciation of the franc, although the Swiss finance ministry said it would have no immediate consequences.

The Russian ruble weakened after Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced his government's resignation.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:22AM (1422 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1156

$1.1127

+0.26%

-0.49%

+1.1158

+1.1119

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

109.8200

109.9700

-0.14%

+0.88%

+110.0100

+109.8000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.52

122.39

+0.11%

+0.47%

+122.5600

+122.2100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9637

0.9672

-0.36%

-0.42%

+0.9680

+0.9636

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3018

1.3017

+0.01%

-1.82%

+1.3042

+1.2988

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3060

1.3060

+0.00%

+0.57%

+1.3078

+1.3055

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6892

0.6900

-0.12%

-1.84%

+0.6904

+0.6878

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0752

1.0765

-0.12%

-0.92%

+1.0776

+1.0743

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8568

0.8549

+0.22%

+1.35%

+0.8578

+0.8538

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6602

0.6613

-0.17%

-1.99%

+0.6620

+0.6585

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.8599

8.8714

-0.13%

+0.93%

+8.8959

+8.8604

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8839

9.8720

+0.12%

+0.47%

+9.9010

+9.8733

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.4576

9.4632

+0.20%

+1.17%

+9.4860

+9.4584

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5515

10.5308

+0.20%

+0.79%

+10.5648

+10.5310

(Editing by David Gregorio)

((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.