Dollar weakens as U.S., China sign trade deal

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses but remained lower against the euro and the yen on Wednesday after the United States and China signed a deal to de-escalate their trade war.

The two countries announced an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. goods and services, defusing an 18-month conflict between the world's two largest economies.

But the deal will leave in place 25% tariffs on a vast, $250 billion array of Chinese industrial goods and components used by U.S. manufacturers.

There is "not much of a reaction at all to the trade deal signing," said Shaun Osborne, chief fx strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

It may be a mild negative going forward for the greenback, however.

"The dollar has done relatively well out of the uncertainty element that this protracted trade war has caused," Osborne said. "So, at the margin we think it’s a dollar negative."

The euro EUR= was last up 0.22% against the greenback at$1.1151. The dollar dropped 0.05% against the yen JPY= to 109.91, after the Japanese currency on Tuesday hit its weakest level since May at 110.20.

Sterling GBP= edged higher, reversing earlier losses after data showed UK inflation rose at its slowest in three years, feeding expectations the Bank of England would cut rates in January.

“Directionally the market expected some weakness, but probably the magnitude surprised,” said Vassili Serebriakov, an fx strategist at UBS in New York.

The Swiss franc CHF= gained to its strongest against the dollar in over a year, and its highest against the euro EURCHF= in almost three years, after the United States on Monday added Switzerland to its watchlist of currency manipulators.

Analysts said the inclusion could discourage the Swiss National Bank (SNB) from intervening to try to limit further appreciation of the franc, although the Swiss finance ministry said it would have no immediate consequences.

The Russian rouble weakened after the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's government.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:17PM (1917 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1151

$1.1127

+0.22%

-0.53%

+1.1163

+1.1119

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

109.9100

109.9700

-0.05%

+0.96%

+110.0100

+109.8000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.55

122.39

+0.13%

+0.49%

+122.7100

+122.2100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9635

0.9672

-0.38%

-0.44%

+0.9680

+0.9631

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3025

1.3017

+0.06%

-1.76%

+1.3042

+1.2988

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3045

1.3060

-0.11%

+0.45%

+1.3078

+1.3035

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6901

0.6900

+0.01%

-1.71%

+0.6916

+0.6878

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0748

1.0765

-0.16%

-0.96%

+1.0776

+1.0743

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8558

0.8549

+0.11%

+1.23%

+0.8578

+0.8538

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6610

0.6613

-0.05%

-1.87%

+0.6620

+0.6585

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.8620

8.8714

-0.11%

+0.95%

+8.8959

+8.8512

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8825

9.8720

+0.11%

+0.45%

+9.9010

+9.8733

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.4580

9.4632

+0.18%

+1.18%

+9.4860

+9.4421

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5493

10.5308

+0.18%

+0.77%

+10.5648

+10.5310

(Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)

((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.