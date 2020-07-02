Dollar weakens as strong U.S. jobs data dims haven appeal
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday after data showing the world's largest economy defying expectations for a second month in a row, creating jobs in June at a far faster pace than market forecasts.
The greenback was on track to post losses for a second straight week against a basket of major currencies.
Data showed that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 4.8 million jobs in June, the most since the government started keeping records in 1939. Payrolls rebounded 2.699 million in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 3 million jobs in June.
The unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell to 11.1% last month from 13.3% in May.
The report further diminished the dollar's appeal as a safe haven.
"Everything still seems to be heading in the right direction. Right now, expectations are pretty high that the economy is rebounding back," said Edward Moya, senior market strategist at OANDA in New York.
In midmorning trade, the dollar index slid 0.1% to 97.064 =USD, as the euro rose 0.1% versus the greenback to $1.1262 EUR=EBS.
Traders are focused on whether the euro can close above $1.13 and OANDA's Moya said it could happen.
"This is going to support the belief that a massive weakening in the U.S. dollar is upon us because there's still optimism that risky assets are going to shine because the Federal Reserve is going to remain very accommodative," Moya said.
Despite the dollar's recent spell of weakness, the greenback is still up 2.5% from the 2020 low of 94.6 in the dollar index hit in early March. A Reuters poll predicts more weakness for the greenback over the next 12 months due to weak global demand.
The dollar, however, gained 0.1% against the yen to 107.59 yen JPY=EBS.
The U.S. currency had been buffeted earlier in the session by news that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech BNTX.O and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer PFE.N had shown potential in early-stage human trials.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:41AM (1341 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1263
$1.1250
+0.12%
+0.47%
+1.1302
+1.1248
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
107.5800
107.4600
+0.11%
-1.18%
+107.7200
+107.3400
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
121.17
120.90
+0.22%
-0.64%
+121.4300
+120.7700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9446
0.9457
-0.12%
-2.40%
+0.9464
+0.9427
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2491
1.2470
+0.17%
-5.79%
+1.2529
+1.2462
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3578
1.3585
-0.05%
+4.56%
+1.3611
+1.3564
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6932
0.6914
+0.26%
-1.27%
+0.6943
+0.6905
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0639
1.0640
-0.01%
-1.96%
+1.0661
+1.0639
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9015
0.9018
-0.03%
+6.64%
+0.9032
+0.9006
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6521
0.6475
+0.71%
-3.19%
+0.6536
+0.6475
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
9.4753
9.5133
-0.40%
+7.94%
+9.5302
+9.4396
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.6716
10.7025
-0.29%
+8.47%
+10.7260
+10.6480
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.2943
9.3064
-0.03%
-0.56%
+9.3157
+9.2378
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.4689
10.4716
-0.03%
+0.00%
+10.4811
+10.4313
USD positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/31P1RPZ
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- May 2020 Review and Outlook
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing