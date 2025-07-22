Dollar Weakens and Gold Rallies as T-note Yields Slide

The dollar index (DXY00) today is down by -0.12%. The dollar is under pressure today from lower T-note yields. Losses in the dollar accelerated after the US July Richmond Fed manufacturing survey current conditions index unexpectedly fell to an 11-month low.

Losses in the dollar are limited by comments from Treasury Secretary Bessent, who said “he sees no reason for Fed Chair Powell to step down right now.” The dollar has been under pressure due to concerns President Trump would try to fire Powell, which could prompt foreign investors to shun dollar assets over questions of the Fed’s independence.

The US July Richmond Fed manufacturing survey current conditions index unexpectedly fell -12 to an 11-month low of -20, weaker than expectations of an increase to -2.

Federal funds futures prices are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 5% at the July 29-30 FOMC meeting and 58% at the following meeting on September 16-17.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is up by +0.05%. The euro is slightly higher today due to weakness in the dollar. The euro also has support on expectations that the ECB will keep interest rates unchanged at Thursday’s policy meeting.

Gains in the euro are limited after today’s quarterly Bank Lending Survey from the ECB said that loan demand remained weak, a dovish factor for ECB policy and negative for the euro. The euro is also under pressure on concerns that President Trump is pushing for a minimum tariff of 15%-20% in any trade deal with the European Union (EU), as Mr. Trump has remained unmoved by the latest EU offer to reduce car tariffs. Higher tariff rates on EU goods could undercut the Eurozone economy, a bearish factor for the euro.

The ECB’s quarterly Bank Lending Survey stated that “Loan demand was supported by declining interest rates, but dampened by global uncertainty and trade tensions, and while lenders saw a slight net increase in loan demand in Q2, the uptake remained weak overall.”

Swaps are pricing in a 2% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at Thursday’s policy meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today is down by -0.51%. The yen recovered from overnight losses and climbed to a 1-week high against the dollar today after T-note yields fell when Treasury Secretary Bessent said “he sees no reason for Fed Chair Powell to step down right now.” The yen initially moved lower today after Bloomberg reported that BOJ policymakers will likely keep the policy rate at 0.5% at next week’s BOJ meeting.

The upside in the yen in the near term may be limited due to concerns that the LDP’s loss of its majority in Japan’s upper house in Sunday’s elections may lead to fiscal deterioration in Japan’s government finances, as the government boosts spending and implements tax cuts.

A report from Bloomberg said that Bank of Japan (BOJ) officials see little need to shift their policy stance of gradually raising interest rates after Prime Minister Ishiba’s election setback and that policymakers will likely keep the policy rate at 0.5% at next week’s BOJ meeting. Policymakers also want to see how any trade deal between Japan and the US affects the inflation trend and the economy going forward before raising rates again.

August gold (GCQ25) today is up +27.60 (+0.81%), and September silver (SIU25) is down -0.019 (-0.05%). Precious metals are mixed today, with gold climbing to a 5-week high. Today’s dollar weakness and lower T-note yields are bullish for precious metals. Also, precious metals garnered support from today’s ECB quarterly Bank Lending Survey, which said loan demand remained weak in Q2, a dovish factor for ECB policy. Finally, precious metals have safe-haven support from global trade tensions, following President Trump’s announcement last Wednesday that he intends to send a tariff letter to more than 150 countries, notifying them that their tariff rates could be 10% or 15%, effective August 1. Fund buying of gold continues to support prices after gold holdings in ETFs rose to a nearly 2-year high Monday.

Silver prices fell from a 1-week high today and turned slightly lower after the US July Richmond Fed manufacturing index unexpectedly fell to an 11-month low, a negative factor for industrial metals demand.

