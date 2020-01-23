Dollar up vs euro as ECB holds rates steady, launches review

The dollar rose against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank held interest rates steady and launched a broad review of its policy that was likely to see new President Christine Lagarde redefine the ECB's main goal and how to achieve it.
