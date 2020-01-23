US Markets

Dollar up vs euro as ECB holds rates steady, launches review

Reuters
The dollar rose against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank held interest rates steady and launched a broad review of its policy that was likely to see new President Christine Lagarde redefine the ECB's main goal and how to achieve it.

