Dollar Under Pressure as Weak U.S. Economic May Prompt a Fed Pause

The dollar index (DXY00) on Tuesday fell by -0.54%. The dollar on Tuesday gave up an overnight advance and retreated after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic news on July JOLTS job openings and Aug consumer confidence knocked bond yields lower and may prompt the Fed to pause its rate-hiking campaign. Also, Tuesday’s rally in the S&P 500 to a 2-week high reduced liquidity demand for the dollar.

U.S. economic news Tuesday mainly was dovish for Fed policy and bearish for the dollar. The Jul JOLTS job openings fell -338,000 to a nearly 2-1/2 year low of 8.827 million, weaker than expectations of 9.500 million. Also, the Conference Board U.S. Aug consumer confidence index fell -7.9 to 106.1, weaker than expectations of 116.0. Conversely, the Jun S&P CoreLogic composite-20 home price index rose +0.92% m/m and fell -1.17% y/y, stronger than expectations of +0.80% m/m and -1.60% y/y.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) on Tuesday rose by +0.65% and posted a 1-week high. The euro on Tuesday recovered from early losses and moved higher as weakness in the dollar sparked short covering in the euro. EUR/USD Tuesday initially moved lower after a gauge of German consumer confidence fell to a 4-month low.

The German Sep GfK consumer confidence index fell -0.9 to a 4-month low of -25.5, weaker than expectations of -24.5.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) on Tuesday fell by -0.58%. The yen on Tuesday recovered from a 9-1/2 month low against the dollar and moved higher after T-note yields tumbled, which sparked short covering in the yen. The yen initially dropped to a 9-1/2 month low after Tuesday’s economic news showed that Japan's July jobless rate unexpectedly rose to a 4-month high, which is dovish for BOJ policy.

The Japan Jul jobless rate rose +0.2 to a 4-month high of 2.7%, showing a weaker labor market than expectations of no change at 2.5%.

October gold (GCV3) Tuesday closed up +18.2 (+0.94%), and Sep silver (SIU23) closed up +0.536 (+2.21%). Precious metals prices Tuesday posted moderate gains, with gold climbing to a 3-week high and silver climbing to a 4-week high. A weaker dollar on Tuesday was supportive for precious metals. Also, a decline in global bond yields Tuesday was bullish for metals prices. In addition, metals found support on Tuesday’s weaker-than-expected U.S. economic news on July JOLTS job openings and August consumer confidence, which may prompt the Fed to pause its rate-hiking campaign. On the negative side is the continued liquidation of gold holdings by funds after long gold holdings in ETFs fell to a 3-1/3 year low Monday.

