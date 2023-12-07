Dollar Tree: 7 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy Early This Year

Stocking stuffers are not only fun to get, they’re also fun to give. But the costs can add up fast while you’re holiday shopping.

You don’t have to hunt down cheap options at Walmart or Target — the Dollar Tree currently has various fun stocking stuffers for sale. Here are seven you might want to pick up for $1.25 each (you can avoid a minimum order quantity for each item by shopping in-store).

1. Fuzzy Friends Sitting Stuffed Bears

A child doesn’t need a brand-name stuffed animal to be happy this holiday season. This adorable stuffed animal bear is available in three colors, and is a simple way to bring a smile to a child’s face.

2. Classic Games Jumbo Checkers

Have a board game enthusiast in your life? You can get them a Checkers board game that they can turn to when they’re in the mood for a classic.

3. Christmas House Pet-Themed Mini Memo Pads with Pens

Many people opt for digital notes these days, but there’s something to be said about jotting down notes by hand. With an adorable memo pad (each has a pet on the cover wearing a Santa hat) that comes with a pen, you can give someone a lighthearted twist to notetaking.

4. Christmas House Christmas Pencils

Pencils are always useful to have at home, work or school. You can buy Christmas-themed pencils (16 in each set) and distribute them among your family and friends.

5. Jumbo Christmas Coloring & Activity Book

Coloring and activity books are a great way to keep kids occupied, especially during winter break. These Christmas coloring and activity books (128 pages each) will help the kids in your life get creative this holiday season.

6. Jumbo Christmas Storybook

The holiday season is filled with timeless stories. These Christmas storybooks (available in two titles) are a great way to introduce kids to the stories we’ve come to know and love.

7. Nestle Cocoa For You, 0.85 oz. Packs

Sometimes, nothing is better than a cup of hot cocoa during cold winter nights. These individual packs of Nestle hot cocoa mixes are sure to be a hit with your family and friends.

