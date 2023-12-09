Dollar Tree: 7 Best Bonus Buys in December 2023

Have you ever shopped for Dollar Tree’s Bonus Buys? According to the Dollar Tree website, these are items that come in bonus sizes and still maintain the same low price. This means Dollar Tree shoppers can potentially receive up to 10% or more for free.

Bonus Buys sell out quickly; so, if an item listed below isn’t available online, check in with your nearest Dollar Tree to see whether it’s in stock. Check out which Bonus Buys can stretch your dollars even further at Dollar Tree.

Martha White Wildberry Muffin Mix

Just add milk, stir the mix and your muffins are ready to bake! Each package of Martha White Wildberry Muffin Mix weighs 7 ounces and is full of tart blueberry and sweet strawberry flavors. This instant muffin mix makes 12 muffins: perfect for serving up as a holiday breakfast treat or bringing to a bake sale.

Brim’s Seasoned Pork Cracklin Dippers

Ready to switch up your snack routine? Priced at $1.25 for a 1.75-ounce bag, Brim’s Seasoned Pork Cracklin Dippers are the savory snack you’ve been looking for.

Dollar Tree reviews are overwhelmingly positive with customers declaring these are the best pork cracklings they’ve ever had. If you see this Bonus Buy on sale, stock up because they sell out quickly.

Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats Large Marshmallow Snack Bar

Each Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats Large Marshmallow Snack Bar is 2.1 ounces and loaded with chocolatey M&M’S. Grab a few of these Bonus Buys and add them to packed lunches or care packages.

Palmolive Essential Clean Apple Pear Dish Liquid

This is a Dollar Tree Bonus Buy shoppers won’t want to miss. Palmolive’s Essential Clean Dish Liquid in Apple Pear gives customers 25% more in its 16-ounce bottle. Use this dishwashing liquid to clean dishes, pots and pans until they’re sparkling.

Inc. ClipClicks Red Ballpoint Pens

Skip a trip to the office supply store and head to Dollar Tree for this Bonus Buy. Each package of Inc. ClipClicks Red Ballpoint Pens includes 10 pens with long-lasting ink. When we crunch the numbers, this means Dollar Tree shoppers are paying about 13 cents per pen.

Crest 3D White Fluoride Anticavity Toothpaste

It’s a steal to find toothpaste for $1.25, especially Crest 3D White Fluoride Anticavity Toothpaste. Each tube is 2.3 ounces and makes a generous size to add into care packages or use while traveling. This Bonus Buy is only available for in-store purchases, so check in with your nearest Dollar Tree location.

Premier Plus 7-Day Pill Organizer

Keep track of your daily pills each day while staying within your budget. The Premier Plus 7-Day Pill Organizer is $1.25 at Dollar Tree and can accommodate seven days’ worth of doses.

A quick Google search, for pricing context, shows pill organizers sold at other retailers can run upwards of $10 or more per organizer.

