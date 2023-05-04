News & Insights

Personal Finance

Dollar Tree: 12 High-Quality Items To Buy in May

May 04, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates ->

Thanks to rising costs across a number of categories amid inflation, consumers of all types are flocking to dollar stores. We may think these discount destinations are only good for traditionally low-quality products, like party supplies such as paper plates and plastic cups, but Dollar Tree is increasingly upping its game and bringing more high-quality items to its shelves.

Save More: 6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money
Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

This month, shoppers can find a dozen products at Dollar Tree that go for (sometimes significantly) more at other retailers. Let's have a look.

garden_gloves_dollar_tree

Gardening Gloves

Kelly Keating, a gardening expert and the founder of GardenerBasics.com, knows the importance of keeping your hands safe and dry while digging around in the garden -- but doesn't believe in spending money on pricey gardening gloves.

"At Dollar Tree, you'll find gloves for an unbeatable price without sacrificing quality or durability," Keating said. "Plus they come in fun colors so it's hard not to want more than one pair."

Related: 10 Aldi Brand Products Worth Buying
Check This Out: 8 Best Spring Items To Buy at Dollar Tree Now

Dollar Tree planters

Pots and Planters

Dollar Tree boasts a fairly extensive selection of decorative pots and planters. 

"From colorful plastic pots in various sizes and shapes to terracotta planters, you'll find one that matches perfectly with the atmosphere of your favorite corner outdoors," Keating said.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?

Involved in reading.

Reading Glasses

If you require reading glasses, check out the selection at Dollar Tree. "They offer a variety of styles and strengths, all for just $1.25 each," said Sara Lundberg, the owner and founder of Budget Savvy Diva

Knitting Knit Needle Yarn Needlework Craft Scarf Concept.

Chenille Yarn 

Chenille is oh so soft and, at crafts retailers like Michaels, oh so expensive (we're talking about $10 a roll. At Dollar Tree, one can find chenille yarn in a variety of colors for $1.25 a roll

Mother's Day Greeting Cards

Mother's Day Gifts

Mother's Day is happening on May 14, and if you're celebrating, you'd better be ready with a mug honoring the occasion. These kinds of cute cups sell for $10 at Target, but at Dollar Tree they're only $1.25, and you can pick from four types.

If mugs aren't her thing, there's also a nice assortment of 9-inch balloons to make her feel special.

A Dollar Tree store. Dollar Tree is an American multi-price-point chain of discount variety stores. stock photo

Dove Men Care Cream

Recently, Dollar Tree started selling Dove Men Care Cream for $1.25. The same product goes for $1.29 at Target. Hey, every penny counts!

Shop Smarter: Don't Buy Groceries on These Days of the Week

Middle age grey-haired woman smiling happy packing kitchen cardboard box at new home. stock photo

Scotch Heavy Duty Packing Tape 

Packing tape is the type of product that you typically don't want to buy at dollar stores because it can be flimsy. But now, Dollar Tree sells the renowned Scotch Heavy Duty Tape for $1.25 a pack. At stores like Target and Walmart, variations of this item are more expensive.

Sandwich, Massachusetts, USA-January 8, 2021- The modern looking front facade of the Dollar Tree store that recently opened in Sandwich, Massachusetts.

Table Covers

It's rather baffling how pricey a simple plastic table cover can be. On Amazon, these go for $15 for a 6-pack, which is about $2.50 each. At Dollar Tree you can find a lovely variety at half that price, each for $1.25.  

Copule in home kitchen looking at recipe on the web and cooking together.

Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Every kitchen needs at least one stainless steel mixing bowl, and these can get pricey. One set of six on Amazon goes for over $40. But you can find them for $5 each at Dollar Tree

"Whether you are cooking for yourself or preparing food for a living, you can never go wrong with having stainless steel mixing bowls," said Raymond Quisumbing, a registered financial planner at BizReport. "You can increase your productivity by chopping vegetables and aromatics and placing them in several mixing bowls before you start cooking." 

Los Angeles, MAY 25: Exterior view of the budget store - Dollar Tree on MAY 25, 2017 at Los Angeles, California, U.

Bamboo Utensils Set

Another kitchen essential that sells for less at Dollar Tree is bamboo utensils -- just $5 for a 7-piece set.

"If you have non-stick cooking equipment, it is best to use wooden bamboo utensils so as not to damage the non-stick coating," Quisumbing said.

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

colored gel pens.

Gel Pens

Anyone who has ever used a pen knows that there's no such thing as just any old pen. We all have our preferences, and many of us have a predilection for gel ink pens, which cost nearly $13 a pop on Amazon. At Dollar Tree, these writing tools sell for just $1.25

"Unlike regular ballpoint pens, these gel pens write thicker, dry quicker and can last longer," Quisumbing said. "[The ink] is also less likely to bleed through paper. It is the ideal pen for precision writing." 

Dollar Tree Discount Store. Dollar Tree offers an eclectic mix of products for a dollar and a quarter stock photo

Microfiber Light-Duty Mop Pads

Microfiber towels and mop pads are all the rage, and they can be oddly expensive. On Amazon, a pack of four microfiber light-duty mop pads sells for close to $17. At Dollar Tree, as Quisumbing points out, these cleaning essentials retail for just $1.25 apiece.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dollar Tree: 12 High-Quality Items To Buy in May

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.