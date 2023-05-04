Dollar Tree: 12 High-Quality Items To Buy in May

Thanks to rising costs across a number of categories amid inflation, consumers of all types are flocking to dollar stores. We may think these discount destinations are only good for traditionally low-quality products, like party supplies such as paper plates and plastic cups, but Dollar Tree is increasingly upping its game and bringing more high-quality items to its shelves.

This month, shoppers can find a dozen products at Dollar Tree that go for (sometimes significantly) more at other retailers. Let's have a look.

Gardening Gloves

Kelly Keating, a gardening expert and the founder of GardenerBasics.com, knows the importance of keeping your hands safe and dry while digging around in the garden -- but doesn't believe in spending money on pricey gardening gloves.

"At Dollar Tree, you'll find gloves for an unbeatable price without sacrificing quality or durability," Keating said. "Plus they come in fun colors so it's hard not to want more than one pair."

Pots and Planters

Dollar Tree boasts a fairly extensive selection of decorative pots and planters.

"From colorful plastic pots in various sizes and shapes to terracotta planters, you'll find one that matches perfectly with the atmosphere of your favorite corner outdoors," Keating said.

Reading Glasses

If you require reading glasses, check out the selection at Dollar Tree. "They offer a variety of styles and strengths, all for just $1.25 each," said Sara Lundberg, the owner and founder of Budget Savvy Diva.

Chenille Yarn

Chenille is oh so soft and, at crafts retailers like Michaels, oh so expensive (we're talking about $10 a roll. At Dollar Tree, one can find chenille yarn in a variety of colors for $1.25 a roll.

Mother's Day Gifts

Mother's Day is happening on May 14, and if you're celebrating, you'd better be ready with a mug honoring the occasion. These kinds of cute cups sell for $10 at Target, but at Dollar Tree they're only $1.25, and you can pick from four types.

If mugs aren't her thing, there's also a nice assortment of 9-inch balloons to make her feel special.

Dove Men Care Cream

Recently, Dollar Tree started selling Dove Men Care Cream for $1.25. The same product goes for $1.29 at Target. Hey, every penny counts!

Scotch Heavy Duty Packing Tape

Packing tape is the type of product that you typically don't want to buy at dollar stores because it can be flimsy. But now, Dollar Tree sells the renowned Scotch Heavy Duty Tape for $1.25 a pack. At stores like Target and Walmart, variations of this item are more expensive.

Table Covers

It's rather baffling how pricey a simple plastic table cover can be. On Amazon, these go for $15 for a 6-pack, which is about $2.50 each. At Dollar Tree you can find a lovely variety at half that price, each for $1.25.

Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Every kitchen needs at least one stainless steel mixing bowl, and these can get pricey. One set of six on Amazon goes for over $40. But you can find them for $5 each at Dollar Tree.

"Whether you are cooking for yourself or preparing food for a living, you can never go wrong with having stainless steel mixing bowls," said Raymond Quisumbing, a registered financial planner at BizReport. "You can increase your productivity by chopping vegetables and aromatics and placing them in several mixing bowls before you start cooking."

Bamboo Utensils Set

Another kitchen essential that sells for less at Dollar Tree is bamboo utensils -- just $5 for a 7-piece set.

"If you have non-stick cooking equipment, it is best to use wooden bamboo utensils so as not to damage the non-stick coating," Quisumbing said.

Gel Pens

Anyone who has ever used a pen knows that there's no such thing as just any old pen. We all have our preferences, and many of us have a predilection for gel ink pens, which cost nearly $13 a pop on Amazon. At Dollar Tree, these writing tools sell for just $1.25.

"Unlike regular ballpoint pens, these gel pens write thicker, dry quicker and can last longer," Quisumbing said. "[The ink] is also less likely to bleed through paper. It is the ideal pen for precision writing."

Microfiber Light-Duty Mop Pads

Microfiber towels and mop pads are all the rage, and they can be oddly expensive. On Amazon, a pack of four microfiber light-duty mop pads sells for close to $17. At Dollar Tree, as Quisumbing points out, these cleaning essentials retail for just $1.25 apiece.

