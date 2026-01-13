Dollar Tree (XTRA:DT3) Price Target Increased by 10.08% to 103.60

The average one-year price target for Dollar Tree (XTRA:DT3) has been revised to 103,60 € / share. This is an increase of 10.08% from the prior estimate of 94,12 € dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64,52 € to a high of 133,26 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.68% from the latest reported closing price of 117,30 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DT3 is 0.25%, an increase of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.77% to 255,912K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mantle Ridge holds 12,104K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 11,138K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,826K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT3 by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,275K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,088K shares , representing an increase of 50.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT3 by 81.74% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,264K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT3 by 13.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,348K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT3 by 4.29% over the last quarter.

