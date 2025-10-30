Dollar Tree (XTRA:DT3) Price Target Decreased by 31.34% to 95.19

The average one-year price target for Dollar Tree (XTRA:DT3) has been revised to 95,19 € / share. This is a decrease of 31.34% from the prior estimate of 138,63 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60,55 € to a high of 121,41 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.33% from the latest reported closing price of 87,87 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DT3 is 0.27%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 247,280K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mantle Ridge holds 12,104K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 10,826K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,642K shares , representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT3 by 38.33% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,532K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,954K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT3 by 10.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,046K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,995K shares , representing a decrease of 24.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT3 by 1.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,428K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,475K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT3 by 16.85% over the last quarter.

