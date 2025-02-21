Dollar Tree Unusual Options Activity For February 21

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DLTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Dollar Tree. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 68% leaning bullish and 21% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $521,613, and 11 are calls, amounting to $1,481,910.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $72.0 to $85.0 for Dollar Tree during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dollar Tree's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dollar Tree's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $72.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dollar Tree 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.95 $3.75 $3.85 $80.00 $770.0K 13.3K 147 DLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.44 $2.34 $2.44 $85.00 $244.0K 10.4K 58 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.3 $7.25 $7.3 $75.00 $170.8K 598 41 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.0 $6.9 $6.9 $75.00 $168.3K 311 528 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.15 $12.1 $12.11 $80.00 $95.6K 5.8K 94

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,800 shops under its namesake banner and 7,700 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. Dollar Tree sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two thirds of Family Dollar's stores are in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one third located in rural areas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dollar Tree, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Dollar Tree Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,200,981, the price of DLTR is down -2.71% at $74.22. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dollar Tree options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.