Dollar Tree Trims FY23 Earnings, Revenue Outlook - Update

November 29, 2023 — 06:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) provided guidance for the fourth quarter and trimmed its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

For the fourth quarter, the company estimates earnings in a range of $2.58 to $2.78 per share on consolidated net sales between $8.6 billion and $8.8 billion, based on a low-single-digit increase in same-store sales for the enterprise.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.57 per share on sales of $8.73 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.81 to $6.01 per share on consolidated net sales between $30.5 billion and $30.7 billion, based on a mid-single-digit increase in same-store sales and 3.0 to 3.5 percent selling square footage growth.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $5.78 and $6.08 per share on consolidated net sales between $30.6 billion and $30.9 billion, based on a mid-single-digit increase in same-store sales and 3.0 to 3.5 percent selling square footage growth.

The Street is looking for earnings of $5.97 per share on sales of $30.82 billion for the year.

