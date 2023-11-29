Dollar Tree trims annual sales forecast as customers spend less at its stores

Adds details on results in paragraph 5 and background in paragraph 2-3

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree DLTR.O trimmed its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, signaling that persistent inflation was weighing on demand for non-essential products at its stores.

As higher food prices, borrowing costs and rising credit card debt hammers household budgets, customers are curtailing the purchase of higher-margin discretionary items such as party products and toys.

Several U.S. retailers including Walmart WMT.N, Best Buy BBY.N and Lowe's LOW.N have also sounded caution in recent weeks about spending during the crucial holiday season, which is expected to grow this year at its slowest pace in five years.

Dollar Tree said it now expects fiscal 2023 consolidated net sales to be between $30.5 billion and $30.7 billion, compared with a prior estimate of $30.6 billion to $30.9 billion. Analysts on average expect a full-year revenue of $30.82 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company also expects per share profit in the range of $5.81 to $6.01 in fiscal 2023, compared with its prior outlook of between $5.78 and $6.08. Analysts on average expect a profit of $5.97 per share.

