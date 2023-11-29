News & Insights

Dollar Tree trims annual sales forecast as customers spend less at its stores

Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

November 29, 2023 — 06:33 am EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree DLTR.O trimmed its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, signaling that persistent inflation was weighing on demand for non-essential products at its stores.

The company said it now expects fiscal 2023 consolidated net sales to be between $30.5 billion and $30.7 billion, compared with a prior estimate of $30.6 billion to $30.9 billion.

Analysts on average expect a full-year revenue of $30.82 billion, according to LSEG data.

