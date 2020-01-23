Dollar Tree Stock Drops After Getting Downgraded Again

Dollar Tree fell more than 2% after getting cut to Neutral from Buy at Bank of America. The downgrade was in response to margin pressures from the Family Dollar division and the company’s leadership transition.

Dollar Tree fell more than 2% after getting cut to Neutral from Buy at Bank of America. The downgrade was in response to margin pressures from the Family Dollar division and the company’s leadership transition.

Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree (ticker: DLTR) to Neutral from Buy in response to margin pressures from the Family Dollar division and ongoing leadership transitions.

Analyst Robert Ohmes maintained his “below-consensus” expected earnings per share price of $5.15 for 2020, but reduced the target price to $95 from $105 because he lowered the multiple from 20 times earnings to 18 to 19 times.

Ohmes cites fears that the costs of remodeling Family Dollar stores will outweigh the demonstrated 10-12% same-store sales lifts seen in renovated stores in the second half of the fiscal year, especially because these changes are increasing sales of low-margin items.

These remodels expand the space dedicated to coolers stocked with consumables and introduce other new consumable items costing just $1. Ohmes believes these products will decrease spending items on higher-margin items, including those that cost more, because many customers “only have a fixed $ amount to spend per visit.”

Ohmes anticipates that heightened shipping costs and increased shoplifting will also pressure margins.

Dollar Tree is also in the process of changing its senior leadership, and that too is a risk for the company, Ohmes writes. Although Family Dollar was acquired by Dollar Tree in July 2014, the merchandising, sourcing, and store operations have remained separate. However, new leadership appointments will combine the divisions.

Duncan Mac Naughton, president of Family Dollar, left in December 2019 after almost three years at the company. Rather than appoint a new president at Family Dollar, the president of the Dollar Tree division, Michael Witynski, stepped in.

Other leadership roles were also bridged across the two divisions. Richard McNeely, former chief merchant of Dollar Tree division, became chief merchandising officer, and Thomas O’Boyle, former COO of Family Dollar, became COO of the entire company.

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom also recommended investors sell Dollar Tree stock earlier this month, given his doubt that the “management team can fix Family Dollar.”

Dollar Tree stock fell 2.1% in late afternoon trading Thursday, while the S&P 500 ticked up 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.