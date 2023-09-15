News & Insights

Markets
DLTR

Dollar Tree Says Family Dollar Set To Launch New Mobile App In October

September 15, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced Friday that its shoppers will soon be able to do more with the new Family Dollar mobile app that hits app store shelves in October, with a completely new mobile shopping and saving experience.

Featuring a fresh interface and seamless navigation, the app will help shoppers effortlessly manage coupons using the redesigned wallet feature, explore engaging weekly ads, and easily locate products with intelligent searches.

"The launch of our new Family Dollar app is one more step in the digital transformation currently underway at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar," said Bobby Aflatooni, Chief Information Officer, Dollar Tree, Inc.

Future phases of the digital transformation include Family Dollar app features in early 2024 like in-app e-commerce, personalization capabilities, and an evolved rewards experience - as well as a Dollar Tree mobile experience customers are seeking.

Digital consultancy Publicis Sapient was selected to lead the program, enabling Family Dollar to offer a premier mobile experience platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.