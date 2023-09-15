Dollar Tree Says Family Dollar Set To Launch New Mobile App In October

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced Friday that its shoppers will soon be able to do more with the new Family Dollar mobile app that hits app store shelves in October, with a completely new mobile shopping and saving experience.

Featuring a fresh interface and seamless navigation, the app will help shoppers effortlessly manage coupons using the redesigned wallet feature, explore engaging weekly ads, and easily locate products with intelligent searches.

"The launch of our new Family Dollar app is one more step in the digital transformation currently underway at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar," said Bobby Aflatooni, Chief Information Officer, Dollar Tree, Inc.

Future phases of the digital transformation include Family Dollar app features in early 2024 like in-app e-commerce, personalization capabilities, and an evolved rewards experience - as well as a Dollar Tree mobile experience customers are seeking.

Digital consultancy Publicis Sapient was selected to lead the program, enabling Family Dollar to offer a premier mobile experience platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.