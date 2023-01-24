US Markets
Dollar Tree says Executive Chairman Dreiling will replace CEO Witynski

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

January 24, 2023 — 08:43 am EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O said on Tuesday Executive Chairman Richard Dreiling will replace Chief Executive Officer Mike Witynski, effective Jan. 29.

Dreiling, 69, has previously served as the chairman and CEO of Dollar General DG.N and will expand his role at Dollar Tree.

Witynski, who was appointed as CEO in July 2020, had been with the discount retailer in various leadership positions since 2010.

Shares of Dollar Tree rose about 2% in premarket trading.

