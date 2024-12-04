Dollar Tree Reports Sales Growth and Leadership Changes

Dollar Tree ( (DLTR) ) has issued an announcement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dollar Tree, Inc. reported a 3.5% increase in third-quarter net sales to $7.56 billion, with same-store sales rising 1.8%. The company’s gross profit grew 7.6% due to lower freight costs and improved shrink results, while operating income climbed 10.5% to $333.4 million. As part of its strategic review, Dollar Tree plans to close underperforming Family Dollar stores and explore options like potential sales. The CFO transition was also announced, with Jeff Davis stepping down once a successor is appointed.

Find detailed analytics on DLTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.