Dollar Tree Reports Sales Growth and Leadership Changes

Dollar Tree, Inc. reported a 3.5% increase in third-quarter net sales to $7.56 billion, with same-store sales rising 1.8%. The company’s gross profit grew 7.6% due to lower freight costs and improved shrink results, while operating income climbed 10.5% to $333.4 million. As part of its strategic review, Dollar Tree plans to close underperforming Family Dollar stores and explore options like potential sales. The CFO transition was also announced, with Jeff Davis stepping down once a successor is appointed.
