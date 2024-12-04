News & Insights

Stocks

Dollar Tree Reports Sales Growth and Leadership Changes

December 04, 2024 — 06:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dollar Tree ( (DLTR) ) has issued an announcement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dollar Tree, Inc. reported a 3.5% increase in third-quarter net sales to $7.56 billion, with same-store sales rising 1.8%. The company’s gross profit grew 7.6% due to lower freight costs and improved shrink results, while operating income climbed 10.5% to $333.4 million. As part of its strategic review, Dollar Tree plans to close underperforming Family Dollar stores and explore options like potential sales. The CFO transition was also announced, with Jeff Davis stepping down once a successor is appointed.

Find detailed analytics on DLTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.