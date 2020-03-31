Dollar Tree Reports Impact From COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) said, regarding same-store sales trends through March 29, quarter-to-date same-store sales were up 7.1% for Dollar Tree and rose 14.4% for Family Dollar. In the seven days ending March 29, Dollar Tree same-store sales were down 19.4%, while Family Dollar same-store sales was up 8.8%.

Dollar Tree has decided to withdraw its outlook for first quarter and fiscal 2020. The company said it is in the process of reassessing fiscal 2020 plans and initiatives given the current state of uncertainty.

Dollar Tree has a $1.25 billion revolving line of credit. As of March 30, the company had approximately $1.9 billion of cash and investments, including $750 million drawn on its revolver. The company does not expect to repurchase shares in the near term under the current share repurchase authorization.

