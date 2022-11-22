Dollar Tree raises annual sales forecast on strong grocery demand

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O raised its annual sales forecast on Thursday, betting that inflation-hit consumers would turn to dollar stores for cheaper food, snacks and other household supplies.

The company said it now expects fiscal 2022 net sales of $28.14 billion to $28.28 billion, compared with the $27.85 billion to $28.10 billion range estimated previously.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.