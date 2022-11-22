US Markets
DLTR

Dollar Tree raises annual sales forecast on strong grocery demand

Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

November 22, 2022 — 07:32 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O raised its annual sales forecast on Thursday, betting that inflation-hit consumers would turn to dollar stores for cheaper food, snacks and other household supplies.

The company said it now expects fiscal 2022 net sales of $28.14 billion to $28.28 billion, compared with the $27.85 billion to $28.10 billion range estimated previously.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.