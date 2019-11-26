Dollar Tree quarterly sales beat expectations

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Discount store operator Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday, as revamped stores and new products drew more shoppers to its namesake and the Family Dollar chain.

Net sales rose 3.7% to $5.75 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $5.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Same-store sales rose 2.50% in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, slightly falling short of the average analyst estimate of 2.54%.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

