Dollar Tree Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with executives pointing to improved merchandising, lower shrink and disciplined cost control as key drivers behind margin expansion and earnings growth.

CEO Mike Creedon said the quarter “builds upon the strength of the prior quarter” and validates the company’s strategic plan, which includes expanding its multi-price assortment, improving store standards, managing costs more aggressively and investing in marketing. He said the retailer continues to operate in a “dynamic” consumer environment, particularly for lower-income households dealing with higher fuel costs and macroeconomic uncertainty.

“Customers are shopping thoughtfully and closer to need, with a continued focus on affordability, convenience, and trip efficiency,” Creedon said. He added that Dollar Tree’s model is positioned for periods when consumers across income levels become more value-focused.

Sales Rise as Ticket Growth Offsets Lower Traffic

CFO Stewart Glendinning said first-quarter net sales rose 7.2% to $5 billion. Comparable-store sales increased 3.5%, driven by a 4.5% increase in average ticket, while traffic declined 1%. Net new store growth contributed 3.7 percentage points to sales growth.

By category, consumables comps rose 3.2%, while discretionary comps increased 3.9%, with strength in toys and personal care, Glendinning said.

Creedon said traffic trends improved from the prior quarter and were in line with expectations following pricing actions taken last year. On a two-year basis, he said traffic trends improved by about 200 basis points sequentially compared with the fourth quarter’s two-year traffic stack.

The company also faced an Easter timing headwind, Creedon said, noting that customers are shopping closer to the holiday. Still, he said Dollar Tree saw record sales in the final days before Easter.

Margins Improve on Shrink, Freight and Merchandise Gains

Gross margin expanded 120 basis points year over year, which Glendinning attributed primarily to higher merchandise margin, freight favorability and lower shrink. Those benefits were partially offset by higher tariffs and markdowns.

Creedon said the company is seeing early progress from its “Gold store” standards and shrink-prevention initiatives, including audits, training and product protection efforts. “While it’s still early days, we are starting to bend the curve on shrink,” he said.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 110 basis points to 9.5%, while adjusted operating income increased 22% from a year earlier. Adjusted diluted earnings per share rose 38% to $1.74, above the company’s prior outlook range.

Glendinning said tariffs were a year-over-year headwind but were offset by the company’s mitigation efforts. He also said no tariff refunds were included in the quarter’s gross margin results.

Company Raises Full-Year EPS Outlook

Dollar Tree now expects fiscal 2026 net sales of $20.5 billion to $20.7 billion, with comparable-store sales growth of 3% to 4%. The company raised its adjusted diluted EPS outlook to a range of $6.70 to $7.10.

Glendinning said the updated guidance reflects stronger first-quarter performance, lower tariffs for part of the year, higher fuel costs tied to the current macro environment and a lower share count after repurchases. The outlook assumes 194 million shares outstanding and does not include any additional share repurchases beyond those completed as of the call.

For the second quarter, Dollar Tree expects net sales of $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, comparable-store sales growth of 2.5% to 3.5% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.00 to $1.15.

Glendinning said the company is assuming current tariff rates remain in place through July and then increase in the back half of the year to levels that predated the Feb. 20 Supreme Court decision. He said the outlook does not include any benefit from potential tariff refunds.

Multi-Price Strategy Remains Central to Growth

Creedon said Dollar Tree’s multi-price assortment continues to perform well and remains a meaningful growth driver. He said the company is using seasonal traffic to increase relevance in everyday consumables and household categories, describing the strategy as “Come for the holiday, stay for the everyday.”

Approximately 85% of Dollar Tree’s sales mix remains at $2 and below, Creedon said. He also noted that Dollar Tree is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and will feature the dollar price point in stores to highlight the brand’s heritage.

Responding to an analyst question about price increases in center-store food, Creedon said the affected assortment represented less than 5% of the store. He said the changes were intended to improve assortment relevance and price clarity, allowing Dollar Tree to bring back brands such as Rice-A-Roni, SPAM and Frank’s RedHot at the $1.50 price point.

Cash Flow, Inventory and Buybacks

Dollar Tree ended the quarter with $1 billion in cash and no commercial paper outstanding. The company generated $644 million in cash from operations and invested $253 million in capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow of $392 million.

Inventory declined 9% from the prior year despite the 7.2% sales increase. Glendinning said the company has been focused over the past year on improving inventory turns and reducing excess inventory in stores and distribution centers.

During the quarter, Dollar Tree repurchased about 5.5 million shares for $595 million. After quarter-end, it repurchased an additional $98 million of stock. Glendinning said the company has reduced its share count by approximately 8% over the past 12 months and returned $1.7 billion to investors through share repurchases.

Executives said Dollar Tree will continue investing in marketing, store standards, assortment and operational execution as it seeks to improve traffic and profitability through the remainder of the year. Creedon said the company is “building a stronger, more resilient business positioned for consistent profitable growth.”

About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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